'God bless him': De Lima send message to ex-president Duterte

Former Senator Leila De Lima bows her head in prayer as she receives a blessing from Fr. Robert Reyes upon her arrival at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on November 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - "God forgive him and God bless him."



This was the message of former Senator Leila de Lima to former President Rodrigo Duterte.



De Lima said there's more she could say about the former president, but she chooses not to reveal it at the moment.

"God forgive him and God bless him. He knows what he did to me, I suppose," De Lima said during her press conference following her release.



She is currently discussing with her legal team the next steps regarding those who have wronged them.



While temporarily free, she plans to visit her mother in the Bicol region.



De Lima expresses gratitude to the Marcos Jr. administration for respecting the independence of the judiciary, though she remains part of the opposition.



"I actually thank the administration for respecting the independence of the judiciary... When Marcos administration came in there was hope at least in my case that justice will happen kasi nga I always knew while the former president is in power I will not set free," she said.



She also thanks everyone who supported her during her more than six years of imprisonment.

