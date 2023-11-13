Former Senator Leila De Lima greets supporters after presiding Muntinlupa RTC Judge Hon. Gener M. Gito granted her bail plea on November 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — Former Vice-President Leni Robredo, ex-senator Antonio Trillanes and several others posted Monday their reactions to the decision of a Muntinlupa court to grant former Senator Leila De Lima's petition for bail.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), former VP Robredo said the court's decision shows there is no basis to the allegations that the former senator and justice secretary was involved in narcotics.

She said that despite the nearly 7-year wait, the truth has finally prevailed.

Matagal nating hinintay ang araw na ito, sa pananalig na ang tama at totoo ang palaging mananaig.



"Matagal nating hinintay ang araw na ito, sa pananalig na ang tama at totoo ang palaging mananaig," said Robredo.

"Pinatutunayang muli ngayon na walang basehan ang mga paratang laban kay Senator Leila. Ang lahat ng mga paninira at panggigipit na naranasan niya sa loob ng halos pitong taon ay bunga ng kaniyang pangangahas na tumindig para sa tama—para sa ating mga kababayan."

She added: "Through all these years, Sen. Leila has been a source of inspiration for us. Her courage and her faith lent so many of us the resolve to continue fighting the good fight, to speak truth to power, and to keep believing that the Filipino people deserve so much more."

"Masaya ako na sa wakas ay namayani ang hustisya at makakapiling na natin nang malaya si Sen Leila. Tagumpay ito hindi lang para sa kaniya, kundi para sa ating bayan."

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno also praised De Lima's principles and patience in seeing through her legal battle, despite the challenges she faced during her detention.

"Hindi nawala yung kanyang prinsipyo at talagang lumaban sya. Bilib ako sa kanya... I really have so much admiration for her," Diokno said.

"Magandang araw ito hindi lang para kay Sen. Leila kundi para sa hustisya mismo," he added.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman also echoed Diokno's admiration for De Lima.

"I laud Sen. De Lima for her fortitude and indomitable spirit for fighting for her liberty without accepting the authority’s condescending offer of hospital or house arrest. Moreover, I also salute her supreme sacrifice and steadfast advocacy for all the victims of injustice and oppression, and also for Filipinos whose freedoms are trampled on by the brokers of power," said Lagman.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said she is "immensely happy for my friend and former colleague in the Senate."

"We all knew this day would come," Hontiveros said.

The senator called De Lima's detention a "shameful episode in our democracy."

"Her release from prison through bail is the beginning of the end to this shameful episode in our democracy. I thank all the lawyers, advocates and ordinary Filipinos who have lent their voices and support to #FreeLeila, everyone who did not stand idly by - you all remind this country of the very essence of democracy," Hontiveros said.

Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares said De Lima's case is an inspiration for all those who have faced injustices.

"The struggle of Leila de Lima should serve as an inspiration to victims of human rights violations--persevere in the struggle and stay the course, justice will come in the end... No matter how long the night, dawn will surely come," Colmenares said.

Sen. Ronald del Rosa, who was the PNP chief when De Lima was investigating the drug war killings, said he respects the court's decision.

"I always respect court decisions as I always observe separation of powers," Dela Rosa said.

European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron said he was very pleased by the news of De Lima's release.

"A significant step for #RuleOfLaw in the 🇵🇭. A positive turn in the pursuit of justice! I hope that resolution of the remaining charges will be accelerated," he said.

Very pleased by the news of @AttyLeiladeLima’s release -



Veron earlier joined a delegation of European Parliament representatives who met with Philippine senators to discuss the Duterte administration's bloody drug war.

For his part, ex-senator Trillanes said the Magdalo group welcomes the release of former Senator de Lima from detention for almost seven years.

"This is the biggest step in her quest for justice and redemption. The whole world will now know how Duterte misused and abused power to persecute those who dared stand up to his murderous regime. Mabuhay ka, Sen. Leila! #Leilaya," Trillanes said on X.

Akbayan President Rafaela David, meanwhile, said De Lima's anticipated release "is not merely the unlocking of a prison cell but the opening of a gateway to renewed hope, where the echoes of justice resonate beyond the confines of imprisonment, reverberating through our country's collective conscience."

She noted that while justice has prevailed, "the pursuit of truth, justice and accountability continues."

She added that former president Duterte and his minions "must face the consequences of their actions" for jailing De Lima.

Human Rights Watch also welcomed the bail decision.

"She never should have been unjustly prosecuted and detained by former President Rodrigo Duterte," deputy Asia director Bryony Lau said in a statement.

Lau said Duterte's administration "concocted evidence and used the machinery of an abusive state to punish her for performing her duties as a senator and speaking out against the 'war on drugs'."

-- JAILED AFTER DEATH SQUAD PROBE --

De Lima, 64, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was justice minister from 2010 to 2015.

Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two of the three charges against de Lima.

Since President Ferdinand Marcos came into office last June there have been renewed calls from human rights groups, foreign diplomats and politicians for de Lima's release.

While in jail she has suffered various health problems, including a pelvic organ prolapse that required surgery.

In October 2022, she was briefly taken hostage during an attempted breakout by three detained militants.

Before her arrest on February 24, 2017, de Lima had spent a decade investigating "death squad" killings allegedly orchestrated by Duterte during his time as Davao City mayor and in the early days of his presidency.

She conducted the probes while serving as the nation's human rights commissioner, and then from 2010 to 2015 as justice minister in the Aquino administration that preceded Duterte's rule.

After winning a Senate seat in the 2016 elections that also swept populist Duterte to power, de Lima became one of the few opposition voices.

Duterte then accused her of running a drug trafficking ring with criminals when she was justice secretary, forcing her from the Senate and into a jail cell.

De Lima lost her bid for re-election in May 2022 after campaigning from behind bars.

Duterte, who was constitutionally barred from seeking a second term as president, stepped down the following month.

Throughout the proceedings, de Lima has insisted the charges against her had been trumped up in retaliation for going after Duterte and his drug war that killed thousands of people.

The lawyer and mother of two has been held in a compound for high-profile detainees, rather than one of the Philippines' notoriously overcrowded jails. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse.

