Thirty-nine OFWs from Israel arrived in the country on Monday. Jeck Battalones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Department of Migrant Workers welcomed home the seventh batch of Filipino overseas workers who arrived in the Philippines from Israel.



The DMW said over 200 OFWs have returned to the country since the escalation of tension between Israel and Hamas. This number includes the 39 OFWs who arrived today, composed of 29 caregivers, 10 hotel workers, and two children.

But despite ongoing repatriation efforts, some Filipino workers in Israel chose to remain.



Bryan Marciano, who was formerly employed in an Israeli hotel, expressed a sense of loss upon returning to the Philippines. But he said he is open to return to Israel once the situation improves.



"Nakakapanghinayang po talaga ang umuwi sapagkat maganda po ang trabaho sa Israel, nasira lang po dahil sa kaguluhan dun," he said.



Ruby Quibote, a caregiver in Israel for 14 years, decided to come home due to the war.



"Sa 14 years ko po, wala ako naranasan na ganun pero eto po nangyari ngayon. Nakakatakot kasi di mo alam kung may makakasalubong ka na terrorist. Kaya nung namatay alaga ko, nag-decide ako for good po," she explained.



The DMW has pledged a comprehensive support system for the returning Filipinos, including financial assistance, medical aid, skills training, and job reintegration.



MORE FILIPINOS CROSS OVER TO EGYPT

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs welcomed the 13 Filipinos that included 7 kids and 6 Palestinian spouses from Gaza who arrived in Cairo around 6:00 am local time. De Vega assured them of the Philippine government’s assistance.



De Vega arrived in Cairo Sunday to hand a letter of thanks from Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to his counterpart at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for allowing the safe passage of Filipinos fleeing Gaza to Cairo.

"Mensahe din ito ng ating pangulo at ng lahat ng mga government officials at mamamayan ng Pilipinas. Be safe and please, nand'yan ang government. Please come home, you're welcome," De Vega said.



The other group of 14 Filipinos with the 5 Palestinian spouses will be leaving for Manila on Monday night, while the Philippine Embassy in Cairo is now arranging the flight of the new group that arrived in Cairo today.



According to the DFA, the total of Filipino nationals who have left Gaza is now 111 out of the original 137.

- with a report from Maxxy Santiago, ABS-CBN Middle East News Bureau