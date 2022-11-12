Soldier killed, Army officer survives shooting in Cotabato City

A soldier was killed while a officer of the Philippine Army survived an ambush in Cotabato City on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Maniago Balayman Macalantagui, 49, survived the reported assassination attempt, but his driver, Army Corporal Ramil Upam Laguioman, 34, died in the incident.

The shooting took place past 7 p.m. at Sinsuat Avenue, Rosary Heights 9, Cotabato City. Authorities said the victims were on board a red SUV when unidentified gunmen shot them several times.

Laguioman sustained gunshot wounds in the different parts of his body while Macalantangui was unharmed. The victims were immediately brought to Notre Dame Hospital but Laguioman was declared dead on arrival.

Recovered from the crime scene were 7 pieces of fired cartridges believed to be from a caliber .45 gun and 3 pieces of fired bullets of same caliber.

Macalantangui is assigned at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) in Cotabato City. Laguioman is assigned at 6th Infantry Division’s CMO Battalion based in PC hill, Barangay Rosary Heights 1, Cotabato City.

Authorities have already requested CCTV footage from nearby establishments as follow-up investigation is being undertaken. - Lerio Bompat