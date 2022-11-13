Denial of allegations vs Percy Lapid 'middle' good as admission: lawyer

Christopher Bacoto is escorted by Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) officers from the Department of Justice in Manila after attending a preliminary investigation in the Percy Lapid murder case on Friday. Bacoto is one of the alleged middlemen in the Lapid slay. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The camp of slain broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa on Sunday said the denial of alleged middleman Christopher Bacoto of the accusations against him is "too general" and already good as an admission.

Speaking in an online media forum, Mabasa camp spokesperson Atty. Berteni “Toto” Causing said Bacoto did not specifically deny the supposed use of cellphone numbers to communicate with self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial while behind bars.

The same cellphone number was supposedly used to instruct Escorial to deposit the amount of P70,000 to a bank account number as his share of the P550,000 payment for the hit on Lapid.

“Kung general lamang ang denial, it is as good as you are admitting the assertions of the plaintiff or the complainant against you. In this case, ganon ang ginawa ni Atty. [Salvador] Quimpo sa kanya. General ang allegation na sinabi na hindi siya ganito, ‘Wala akong kinalaman diyan,’” Causing said.

Bacoto on Friday executed an affidavit before the Department of Justice (DOJ) refuting the claims of Escorial linking him to Mabasa's murder.

“Kung susumahin, ay wala namang matibay na ebidensya na ibinigay sa Kgg. Na Kagawaran ng Katarungan laban sa akin dahil ang lahat ng kanyang bintang ay pawang puro salita lamang na walang bigat o kredibilidad at lalong walang matibay na ebidensiya magpapatunay dito,” Bacoto stated in his sworn affidavit.

Causing said the Mabasa camp believes in the integrity of the statements of Escorial, noting the credibility of the pieces of evidence he surrendered.

“Naniniwala kami sa lahat [ng] sinabi niya, kung sinong mastermind, sinong kausap niya, at kung sino pang ibang binabanggit,” Causing said.

Bacoto’s legal counsel Salvador Quimpo has yet to respond to the calls and text messages of ABS-CBN News on the matter.

