MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday recorded 1,997 more COVID-19 infections, the 3rd straight day that the daily tally fell below the 2,000-mark, data showed.

The day's fresh cases pushed the country's running tally to 2,815,080 of which 29,382 were active, the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin indicated.

The positivity rate is at 4.5 percent, based on samples collected from 45,964 individuals on Thursday, the DOH said.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) benchmark for positivity rate is 5 percent or below for at least 2 weeks. A relatively high positivity rate means more people should be tested.

There were also 238 more fatalities, pushing the total to 45,272. The country's death toll breached 45,000 on Friday.

A majority or 216 of the newly recorded deaths were first tagged as recoveries, according to the DOH.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the day's deaths were the highest since November 5. This was also the 3rd straight day that new fatalities counted more than 100.

Recoveries, meanwhile, climbed by 1,696 to 2,740,426.

All laboratories were able to submit data on time, DOH said.

