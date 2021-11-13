ABS-CBN News/Fie

MANILA—The Department of Tourism on Saturday added more destinations to a list of domestic spots accepting COVID-19 vaccination cards, instead of RT-PCR test results.

In a statement, the DOT said the following provinces fell on the said list:

Batangas

Bohol

Bulacan

Camarines Norte

Camiguin (starting November 15)

Cebu province

Guimaras (starting November 16)

Iloilo

Masbate

Misamis Oriental

Negros Occidental

Nueva Ecija

Oriental Mindoro

Pampanga

Southern Leyte

Tarlac

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Boracay will waive a similar requirement effective November 16.

Aklan Gov. Florencio Miraflores earlier said confirmatory swab tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated tourists visiting Boracay starting November 16.

The same goes for the following areas:

Baguio City

Benguet

Calbayog City

Camarines Sur

Cebu and Mandaue cities

Clark Freeport Zone

Dingalan town in Aurora,

Maasin City

Mati City

Naga City

Ormoc City

San Vicente town in Palawan

Subic Bay Freeport Zone

“With the lifting of the testing requirements for fully vaccinated visitors to these destinations, travel has become more affordable and accessible for domestic tourists, especially with coming holiday season,” Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said.

Data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group shows that 67,716,205 COVID-19 vaccines have already been administered.

Of the number, 30,808,378 are fully vaccinated against the virus, which has led to 2,815,080 overall infections in the Philippines.