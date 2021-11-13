MANILA—The Department of Tourism on Saturday added more destinations to a list of domestic spots accepting COVID-19 vaccination cards, instead of RT-PCR test results.
In a statement, the DOT said the following provinces fell on the said list:
- Batangas
- Bohol
- Bulacan
- Camarines Norte
- Camiguin (starting November 15)
- Cebu province
- Guimaras (starting November 16)
- Iloilo
- Masbate
- Misamis Oriental
- Negros Occidental
- Nueva Ecija
- Oriental Mindoro
- Pampanga
- Southern Leyte
- Tarlac
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga Sibugay
Boracay will waive a similar requirement effective November 16.
Aklan Gov. Florencio Miraflores earlier said confirmatory swab tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated tourists visiting Boracay starting November 16.
The same goes for the following areas:
- Baguio City
- Benguet
- Calbayog City
- Camarines Sur
- Cebu and Mandaue cities
- Clark Freeport Zone
- Dingalan town in Aurora,
- Maasin City
- Mati City
- Naga City
- Ormoc City
- San Vicente town in Palawan
- Subic Bay Freeport Zone
“With the lifting of the testing requirements for fully vaccinated visitors to these destinations, travel has become more affordable and accessible for domestic tourists, especially with coming holiday season,” Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said.
Data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group shows that 67,716,205 COVID-19 vaccines have already been administered.
Of the number, 30,808,378 are fully vaccinated against the virus, which has led to 2,815,080 overall infections in the Philippines.