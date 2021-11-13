Vaccinators to still be supervised by licensed practitioners

Post-graduate, undergraduate interns, clinical clerks, and 4th-year medicine and nursing students can become vaccinators and participate in the national COVID-19 vaccine deployment and program, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said in a statement Saturday.

In a joint memorandum circular with the Department of Health (DOH), the CHED has authorized specific students as health screeners, vaccinators, and vaccination monitors under the supervision of licensed physicians and nurses.

The memorandum provides guidance to participating higher education institutions (HEIs), hospitals with national internship program, and all governance levels participating in the national COVID-19 vaccine program.

“The government is now fast-tracking the vaccination rollout as more COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the country . . . For the second time, the country breached the 1 million daily target for vaccination. As we increase the number of vaccination sites and increase daily targets, these additional vaccinators and support staff are critical to achieve herd immunity in the next two months,” CHED chairman Popoy de Vera said in a statement.

The CHED has been pushing for school-based vaccination at all major private and public HEIs since October. So far, 61 HEIs are now functioning as vaccination centers all over the country.

“While more than 1 million college students have already been vaccinated, this is only about 30% of the target number. We need to rapidly vaccinate more students,” De Vera added.

The volunteers will be trained and supervised by health professionals, and their work and completed number of hours will be credited in their internship and will be certified by the head of the vaccination team at the particular vaccination site where they rendered their services.

Meanwhile, the CHED will disseminate the policy to and orient CHED regional offices, HEIs, and hospitals with national internship programs; monitor the implementation of the policy, and provide data to the DOH as to the number of HEIs and hospitals participating and volunteers deployed.

RELATED VIDEO