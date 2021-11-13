Davao City vice mayor and mayoral aspirant Sebastian "Baste" Duterte has taken oath as a member of regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago. Courtesy of Interactive Pilipinas Media

DAVAO CITY—Vice mayor and mayoral aspirant Sebastian "Baste" Duterte has taken oath as a member of regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

The development came after Duterte was declared the substitute candidate of his sister, Hugpong founder and vice-presidential hopeful Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Duterte-Carpio resigned as Hugpong chairman, before taking oath as a Lakas-CMD member.

She replaced Lakas-CMD “placeholder” bet Lyle Uy, filing papers through her authorized representative, former Presidential Commission on Good Government acting chair Reynold Munsayac.

She had nixed speculation she would join the presidential race.

Presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said he endorsed Duterte-Carpio as vice president. — Report from Hernel Tocmo