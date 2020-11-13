Why were areas that were flood-free during Ondoy inundated by Ulysses?

Some parts of Manila are impassable after it was ravaged by Typhoon Ulysses on November 12, 2020. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Recent flooding in areas that were spared by Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009 might have been brought about by new developments in Marikina City as well as possible siltation of Marikina River, a forecaster from the state weather bureau said Friday.

Ondoy, which hit the capital region more than a decade ago, poured more rain in a shorter span of time than Typhoon Ulysses, which crossed Luzon this week, said PAGASA forecaster Jun Galang.

"Year 2009, eleven years na po 'yun, baka may mga pagbabago na, May mga nagsasabi po kasi na 'yung mga areas na hindi binaha dati sa Marikina nung Ondoy na binaha ngayon, kaya naikumpara nila na mas malaki 'yung ulan o mas maraming ulan si Ulysses," he told ANC's Headstart.

(Year 2009, that was 11 years ago, maybe there had been changes. Some have said the areas that weren't flooded during Ondoy were now inundated, that's why they thought Ulysses brought more rains.)

"Pero tingnan natin 'yung structure o 'yung pagbabago sa area ng Marikina: 'yung river baka medyo silted na rin o baka marami nang subdivision na naitayo dun within the span of 10 years. Saka 'yung ulan sa upper stream, baka 'yung sa bundok natin, wala nang pumipigil," he said.

(But let's look at the structure or changes in the area of Marikina: the river might now be silted or there were several subdivisions built there within the span of 10 years. Also, the rains in the upper stream, there might be nothing there to stop it.)

Galang said the soil may have been saturated due to several storms that hit Luzon even before Ulysses hit.

Ulysses (international name: Vamco) was the fifth storm to pass through Luzon since October. Downgraded to a severed tropical storm, it is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday morning.