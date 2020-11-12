Ulysses kills 1 in Cordillera, leaves agri damage worth P12 million in region

MANILA — A person died in Cordillera as Typhoon Ulysses battered Luzon Thursday, and left agricultural damage in the region worth almost P12 million, local and disaster authorities said.

A 60-year-old man was killed in Busoc, Poblacion in Atok town, Benguet after a clump of bamboo fell on his home due to the typhoon’s strong winds, the 4 p.m. report of the Office of Civil Defense Cordillera Administrative Region and Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

A total of 240 individuals or 63 families, meanwhile, were forced to flee their homes because of Ulysses, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently in 2 evacuation centers in Apayao and Kalinga.

A total of 1,014 farmers are affected because of the typhoon, the report said.

Ulysses also damaged 9,209.45 hectares of agricultural land or an equivalent to about 1,234.81 metric tons of production loss worth P11,898,543.52 in the Cordillera region, according to the report.

The region recorded 35 landslides and 8 flooding incidents, but all national roads are currently passable.

The Ambuklao and Binga dams were at normal high water levels as of 9 a.m., the report read.

Ulysses inundated large swaths of Luzon in scenes reminiscent of unprecedented flooding brought by Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name: Ketsana) in September 2009, with the Marikina River reaching water levels worse than its peak at the height of the 2009 storm.

It came just over a week after Super Typhoon Rolly devastated southern Luzon, leaving at least 19 dead.

On Thursday night, moderate to heavy rains will continue over the Cordilleras, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Cavite, the western portion of Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, PAGASA said.

Ulysses is expected to leave the country's area of responsibility on Friday, said the weather agency.