Taytay mayor bats for desilting of Laguna de Bay to prevent widespread flooding

MANILA— Taytay, Rizal Mayor Joric Gacula on Friday called on the national government to desilt the Laguna de Bay to avoid further disastrous floods in Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

He said increasing the holding capacity of the country’s largest lake for rainwater and floodwater would spare surrounding communities from being deluged during the rainy season.

“Iyang mga towns na nakapalibot sa lake kaya nagbabaha ho ‘yan, pagka tumaas ‘yung Laguna Lake, walang napupuntahan ‘yung tubig ulan,” Gacula told Teleradyo.

(Those towns that surround the lake experience flooding when Laguna Lake reaches its holding capacity and the rainwater spills over.)

Gacula said the local government of Taytay procured an amphibious excavator a month before the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

“Ang plano namin whole year round ay nandiyan ang amphibious excavator. Walang gagawin kundi hukayin nang hukayin ang tributaries papunta sa Laguna Lake,” he said.

(We plan to deploy the amphibious excavator whole year round. It will continue to dig tributaries leading to Laguna Lake.)

To date, there have been no reports of casualties in Taytay due to Ulysses, he said. Majority of their roads have also been cleared of floods.

Ulysses lashed parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, Thursday, unleashing floods that submerged villages and displaced scores of familes.