Some Malabon areas still without power, water after Ulysses

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Some areas in Malabon are still without power and water after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, its mayor said Friday.

One village remains flooded while power and water lines have to be restored in many areas, Malabon City Mayor Antolin Oreta told ANC's "Headstart".

No fatalities were reported so far in the city after Ulysses's onslaught.

Oreta said the city government was well-prepared before Ulysses pummeled parts of Luzon Thursday. They had started evacuating residents since Wednesday.

But at the height of the storm, disaster responders had to evacuate nearly 300 families or over 1,100 individuals living in low-lying areas, he added.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Oreta said they also used many school rooms as evacuation centers to observe physical distancing.