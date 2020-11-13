A parent's nightmare: Mom mourns son who slipped away during raging floods in Marikina

A mother holds her dead child, one of the fatalities of Typhoon Ulysses, November 13, 2020. Jorge Cariño, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - A 2-year-old boy was found dead in a village in Marikina City, Friday, a day after Typhoon Ulysses' heavy rains triggered flash floods in the low-lying city in the eastern part of the capital region.

Ruchie Enabore, the boy's 38-year-old mother, held on to the toddler's lifeless body after digging the boy on the banks of Marikina River in Barangay Tumana.

Enabore was separated from her child after ravaging floods swept through their village on November 12.

Marikina was among the worst-hit cities, with hundreds of residents climbing on roofs, asking to be rescued, as flood waters rose quickly, leaving houses and cars submerged in murky water.

Enabore was rescued in Barangay Barangka, but her husband and their 10-year-old daughter remain missing.

The 2-year-old boy was among the 14 killed after Typhoon Ulysses plowed through Luzon in less than 24 hours.

Officials have yet to finalize the death toll due to the typhoon as rescue operations continue in various parts of Luzon.

About 107,000 people had to be rescued, according to initial data from the government.

- report from Jorge Cariño, ABS-CBN News