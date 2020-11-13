Quezon Province seeks explanation from DPWH over road project without drainage

MANILA - The Quezon province local government will write to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to seek an explanation on a road project that did not have provisions for drainage, which may have caused the flooding in the province, its governor said Friday.

One road that remains impassable after the destruction caused by Typhoon Ulysses is the Lopez-Calauag road, which is used for travel between Manila and Bicol, said Gov. Danilo Suarez.

"Itong Lopez-Calauag, kaya ito nagkaroon ng unusual heavy flow ng tubig, gumawa sila ng kalsada sa itaas ng bundok, dating watershed. They built a road there, pero hindi nalagyan ng drainage kaya bumababa lahat ng tubig na talagang malakas na malakas kaya nagbabaha sa kabayanan," he told ANC's Headstart.

(In Lopez-Calauag, there was an unusual heavy flow of water because there was a road constructed on top of the mountain, previously a watershed. They built a road there, but there was no drainage that's why water goes down and floods the towns.)

"Magkakaroon kami ng Sangguniang Panlalawigan resolution and we will address it to the Secretary of the Public Works kung bakit nagkaroon ng ganung pangyayari na gumawa ng kalsada na hindi nilagyan ng drainage," he said.

(We will have a provincial council resolution and we will address it to the Secretary of Public Works on why there was a road construction without drainage.)

Typhoon Ulysses, which unleashed heavy rains and strong winds this week, was the fifth storm to hit Quezon in just 2 months, said Suarez.

The total agricultural damage the recent storms caused in the province was about P1.517 billion, with Ulysses' destruction not accounted for yet, he said.

As of Friday, 34 towns remain without electricity and many families remain in evacuation centers as flood in some areas haven't subsided, said Suarez. Many roads are also still not passable.

P500 million in additional funds from the national government would be a big help for the typhoon-battered province, he said.

"I assure them that we will be accountable...We will account to the last centavo that it will not be wasted," he said.