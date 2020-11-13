PH logs 1,902 new COVID-19 cases as 29 labs fail to submit data

Passersby watch the Marikina River from the Batasan-San Mateo Bridge after Typhoon Ulysses swept thru Luzon on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines recorded on Friday 1,902 additional COVID-19 cases, even as 29 accredited laboratories failed to submit data on Thursday, when Typhoon Ulysses swamped the capital region and nearby provinces.

The newly-recorded cases pushed the country’s cumulative number of infections to 404,713.

The DOH said the majority or 22 out of 29 of the laboratories that were unable to submit data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Thursday, Nov. 12, were based in NCR, Central and Southern Tagalog, and were affected by the typhoon.

For the 4th straight day, the country’s new cases counted less than 2,000, according to the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest bulletin.

The province of Cavite led areas in the country that recorded the highest daily additional cases with 122, followed by Davao City with 113, Quezon City with 84, Bulacan with 81, and the city of Manila with 78 confirmed infections.

This is the 5th straight day, however, that Cavite was listed among areas in the country with a high number of additional infections.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 506 over the previous day. The total number of recovered patients stood at 362,903, accounting for 89.7 percent of the total recorded cases.

The virus, meanwhile, claimed 31 more lives in the country, raising the death toll to 7,752.

To date, the Philippines has 34,058 active infections, accounting for 8.4 percent of the cumulative total cases. The DOH said 93.3 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

Of the 11,993 people who were tested as of Thursday noon, 916 or 7.6 percent, were confirmed positive for the disease, the health department said.

A total of 9 duplicates were removed from the total tally, according to the health department. Of these, 7 were tagged as recovered cases.

Meanwhile, 13 cases initially tagged as recoveries were found to be deaths after validation.

Safety monitoring in evacuation centers vs COVID-19

The health department also called for safety monitoring in evacuation centers, warning that the spread of the novel coronavirus is "a very strong possibility," with thousands displaced after Typhoon Ulysses forced thousands to flee their homes despite the pandemic.

Evacuation centers should have safety officers who will watch out for symptoms of COVID-19 among evacuees, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Individuals who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying health problems, should be in separate quarters, he added.

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus dashboard, almost 53 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus globally since the start of the pandemic. Almost 1.3 million have died, and more than 34 million have recovered.