PAWS: If you can't evacuate pets in calamity, at least unchain them

Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) executive director Anna Cabrera examines the collar of a dead chained dog to check for a tag on Friday, November 13, 2020. Photo from PAWS Facebook page.

MANILA — Unchain your pets if you can't evacuate them.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) had this reminder to pet owners on Friday, after finding bodies of several pets left behind still chained as floods due to Typhoon Ulysses brought a deluge to several villages in eastern Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

"PAWS found these poor dogs either left chained or caged, giving them no opportunity for survival," said PAWS, whose disaster response team visited flood-hit Provident Village in Marikina City on Friday.

"Please unchain your dogs and unlock their cages if you cannot evacuate with them during times of emergencies or disaster," it said in a Facebook post.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, forced tens of thousands of residents across the country to evacuate, with some scrambling onto rooftops to await rescue amid severe flooding.

Millions of households in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bicol Region and other areas also experienced power outages due to Ulysses.

The death toll from Typhoon Ulysses has increased to 14, the interior department said Friday.

— reports from Josiah Antonio, Jamaine Punzalan and Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News