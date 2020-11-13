More courts suspend work in wake of 'Ulysses' impact in Luzon

MANILA — Executive judges of courts in various areas across Luzon suspended work on Friday, November 13, a day after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.
Based on court orders posted by the Supreme Court Public Information Office on Twitter, the following courts have suspended work:
RIZAL
- Morong, Rizal - all courts
- Antipolo City, Rizal - all courts
- Cainta, Rizal - all courts
- Taytay, Rizal - all courts
CAVITE
- Bacoor City, Cavite - all courts
- Dasmariñas City, Cavite - MTCCs
LAGUNA
- Santa Cruz, Laguna - all courts
- Siniloan, Laguna - RTC
- Calamba, Laguna - RTCs and MTCCs
- San Pedro City, Laguna - RTC
BATANGAS
- Lipa City, Batangas - all courts
QUEZON
- Catanauan, Quezon - all courts
BULACAN
- Malolos City, Bulacan - RTC
- Sta. Maria, Bulacan - RTC
- San Jose del Monte, Bulacan - RTC
- Bulacan - all MTCs
ISABELA
- Santiago City, Isabela - all courts
CAGAYAN
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - all courts
The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended Friday’s work in all courts in Metro Manila "in view of the devastation brought by Typhoon Ulysses, considering that many court workers reside in flooded areas," while leaving the discretion to suspend work in areas outside Metro Manila to the discretion of executive judges.
Work in offices under the Supreme Court, such as the Judicial and Bar Council, the Philippine Judicial Academy and the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, was also suspended Friday.
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta ordered the heads of various courts to "determine the extent of the damage" in their courts, submit a report about the damage sustained and ensure that these are "clean and safe" when work resumes on Monday, November 16.
RELATED VIDEO
walang pasok, court suspensions, Supreme Court, Typhoon Ulysses, judiciary, UlyssesPH, typhoon, flood