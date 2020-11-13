More courts suspend work in wake of 'Ulysses' impact in Luzon

Residents wade through flood waters thick with debris in SIKKAD-K3 Village, in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez town, Rizal as rain brought by typhoon Ulysses subsides on November 12, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Executive judges of courts in various areas across Luzon suspended work on Friday, November 13, a day after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

Based on court orders posted by the Supreme Court Public Information Office on Twitter, the following courts have suspended work:

RIZAL

Morong, Rizal - all courts

Antipolo City, Rizal - all courts

Cainta, Rizal - all courts

Taytay, Rizal - all courts

CAVITE

Bacoor City, Cavite - all courts

Dasmariñas City, Cavite - MTCCs

LAGUNA

Santa Cruz, Laguna - all courts

Siniloan, Laguna - RTC

Calamba, Laguna - RTCs and MTCCs

San Pedro City, Laguna - RTC

BATANGAS

Lipa City, Batangas - all courts

QUEZON

Catanauan, Quezon - all courts

BULACAN

Malolos City, Bulacan - RTC

Sta. Maria, Bulacan - RTC

San Jose del Monte, Bulacan - RTC

Bulacan - all MTCs

ISABELA

Santiago City, Isabela - all courts

CAGAYAN

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - all courts

The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended Friday’s work in all courts in Metro Manila "in view of the devastation brought by Typhoon Ulysses, considering that many court workers reside in flooded areas," while leaving the discretion to suspend work in areas outside Metro Manila to the discretion of executive judges.

Work in offices under the Supreme Court, such as the Judicial and Bar Council, the Philippine Judicial Academy and the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, was also suspended Friday.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta ordered the heads of various courts to "determine the extent of the damage" in their courts, submit a report about the damage sustained and ensure that these are "clean and safe" when work resumes on Monday, November 16.

RELATED VIDEO