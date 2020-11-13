Home  >  News

More courts suspend work in wake of 'Ulysses' impact in Luzon

Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2020 01:24 PM | Updated as of Nov 13 2020 01:25 PM

Residents wade through flood waters thick with debris in SIKKAD-K3 Village, in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez town, Rizal as rain brought by typhoon Ulysses subsides on November 12, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Executive judges of courts in various areas across Luzon suspended work on Friday, November 13, a day after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses. 

Based on court orders posted by the Supreme Court Public Information Office on Twitter, the following courts have suspended work:

RIZAL

  • Morong, Rizal - all courts
  • Antipolo City, Rizal - all courts
  • Cainta, Rizal - all courts
  • Taytay, Rizal - all courts 

CAVITE

  • Bacoor City, Cavite - all courts
  • Dasmariñas City, Cavite - MTCCs

LAGUNA

  • Santa Cruz, Laguna - all courts
  • Siniloan, Laguna - RTC
  • Calamba, Laguna - RTCs and MTCCs
  • San Pedro City, Laguna - RTC

BATANGAS

  • Lipa City, Batangas - all courts

QUEZON

  • Catanauan, Quezon - all courts

BULACAN

  • Malolos City, Bulacan - RTC
  • Sta. Maria, Bulacan - RTC
  • San Jose del Monte, Bulacan - RTC
  • Bulacan - all MTCs 

ISABELA

  • Santiago City, Isabela - all courts

CAGAYAN

  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - all courts

The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended Friday’s work in all courts in Metro Manila "in view of the devastation brought by Typhoon Ulysses, considering that many court workers reside in flooded areas," while leaving the discretion to suspend work in areas outside Metro Manila to the discretion of executive judges.

Work in offices under the Supreme Court, such as the Judicial and Bar Council, the Philippine Judicial Academy and the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, was also suspended Friday.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta ordered the heads of various courts to "determine the extent of the damage" in their courts, submit a report about the damage sustained and ensure that these are "clean and safe" when work resumes on Monday, November 16.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  walang pasok   court suspensions   Supreme Court   Typhoon Ulysses   judiciary   UlyssesPH   typhoon   flood  