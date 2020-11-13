'Shining light in the judiciary': Pinaslang na RTC judge inalala ng mga kaibigan

Matapos ng karumaldumal na sinapit ni Manila RTC branch 45 Judge Maria Teresa Abadilla ay buhos na ang pagbibigay-pugay sa huwes. Retrato mula sa UP Portia Society

MAYNILA — Nagulantang ang komunidad ng abogasya sa sinapit ng hukom na binaril sa loob ng kaniyang opisina noong Miyerkoles kung saan mismong clerk of court nito ang sinasabing salarin.

Kaya matapos ng karumaldumal na sinapit ni Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 45 Judge Maria Teresa Abadilla, 44, ay buhos na ang pagbibigay-pugay sa huwes.

Masayahin, palangiti, at "gentle soul" kung ilarawan si Abadilla ng kaniyang mga kaklase mula sa University of the Philippines College of Law, kung saan siya nagtapos noong 2002.

"She's like the friend of everybody. She’s always smiling, she’s always joyful. Even when she’s irritated, she’s still smiling. She has always been a good person with a very kind heart... She did not deserve the way she went out. Napakabuting tao to go out that way," sabi ni Bobby Quitain, kaklase ni Abadilla sa law school.

Labis ang hinagpis at panghihinayang ng kaniyang mga kaklase lalo’t higit isang taon pa lamang itong huwes.

Siya rin ang kauna-unahan na naging judge sa kanilang magkaka-klase.

"She’s very young and she’s only 44 years old. Talagang batang-bata... We had high hopes for her. We knew she’d be a great judge," ani Quitain.

Ayon sa paunang ulat ng pulisya, binaril si Abadilla ng sariling clerk of court na si Amador Rebato Jr. bago nito barilin ang sarili.

Hindi pa matukoy ng pulisya kung ano ang motibo ni Rebato sa pagpatay kay Abadilla. Sa spot report ng security force ng Manila, hindi umano naging maganda ang evaluation sa performance ni Rebato, na isang COVID-19 survivor, at balak sanang mag-resign.

'IN DEEP SORROW'

Mga retrato mula sa UP Law 2002-Block A Mga retrato mula sa UP Law 2002-Block A Mga retrato mula sa UP Law 2002-Block A

Si Abadilla ay anak ni Col. Rolando Abadilla, intelligence chief ng militar noong panahon ni dating diktador Ferdinand Marcos.

Na-ambush ang colonel noong 1996.

Sa gitna ng mga naglabasang haka-haka sa social media, nagpasya ang kaniyang mga kaklase na maglabas ng pahayag para igiit ang pagiging tapat na mahistrado ni Abadilla.

"With her passing, we are in deep sorrow, for ourselves in having lost a dear friend, and for the country for having lost an able and upright magistrate," sabi ng UP Law 2002-Block A sa isang pahayag.

Nauna nang nagpaabot ng pakikiramay sina dating Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin at sitting Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta.

Pamilya umano ang turing ni Bersamin kay Abadilla, na kinilala nito sa pagiging masipag.

"She was like family to me and my wife. She was a hardworking judge. Her death, which was senseless, diminishes us all," sabi ni Bersamin.

Sampung taon ding nagsilbi sa Korte Suprema si Abadilla bilang clerk nina Bersamin at dating Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro.

Sabi ng mga mahistrado ng Korte Suprema, malaking kawalan si Abadilla sa hudikatura.

"The passing of Judge Abadilla is indeed a big loss to the judiciary because I personally know her to be an upright and highly competent magistrate," ani Peralta.

"I join my colleagues in expressing our indignation and grief for the death of judge Abadilla... The judge was one of the shining lights in the judiciary," ani SC Associate Justice Marvic Leonen sa isang tweet.

Ang Integrated Bar of the Philippines, hindi lang si Abadilla ang ipinagluksa kundi nakiramay din sa pamilya ni Rebato.



"The Integrated Bar of the Philippines condoles with the families of... [Abadilla and Rebato]... Lawyering is one of the most stressful professions... IBP will continue to help lawyers handle stress and improve their personal security," ani IBP national president Domingo Cayosa.

Nakiusap naman ang mga kaklase at sis ni Abadilla sa Portia Sorority na huwag nang i-share at kung maaari i-report ang mga karumaldumal na imahe ni Abadilla sa social media bilang paggalang sa kaniyang alaala.

Ganito rin ang pakiusap ng mga brod ni Rebato sa frat niya sa San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

"Brod Jun as was fondly called by us, was a true, caring, and loyal friend. He has been in public service for several years and has spent most of those in the judiciary. He was dependable and dedicated in his life’s pursuits, and will be greatly missed," anang Fraternal Order of Leviathan.

Sa ngayon, ipinag-utos na ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra na imbestigahan ng National Bureau of Investigation ang krimen.

"I have nonetheless directed the NBI to conduct a parallel probe, considering that the incident has implications on the personal security of our judges and justices," ani Guevarra.

May ganito ring utos ang Korte Suprema.

"We are also investigating and reviewing court policies," ani Court Administrator Midas Marquez.

Watch more in iWantTFC