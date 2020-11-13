Gov’t gets on ‘plantito, plantita’ trend with urban agricultural program

MANILA — It looks like "plantitos" and "plantitas" will look forward to growing edible plants.

A training arm of the Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday called on residents in Metro Manila and nearby provinces to start growing their own nutritious food through the department’s Urban Agricultural Program.

The public can avail of free starter kits from the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI).

“Join the Plant, Plant, Plant movement and start growing your own healthy, nutritious food... We hope to bring men, women, children, households, and communities, together for a common purpose -- to grow sustainable food together,” the institute said in a statement.

The kit contains seedlings, garden soil, compost, poly plastic bags, and seedling tray.

According to the institute, the kit will also come with instructional materials.

Interested participants can contact the Farmers' Contact Center at 09209462474, or through the Partnership and Accreditation Division at 09190613115, 09511077828.

People in the provinces, meanwhile, may inquire at their respective DA regional field offices and regional training centers.