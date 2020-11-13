China thanks Philippines for backing Chinese candidate in Int'l Court of Justice

MANILA - The Chinese Embassy on Friday thanked Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. for expressing support for the Chinese candidate for one of the vacant posts in the International Court of Justice.



"Thank you for your support of the Chinese candidate. It is highly appreciated," the Chinese Embassy said in a tweet.

"As always, China would like to continue to strengthen close cooperation and coordination with the Philippines in regional and international fora," it said.



The Embassy's tweet was a reaction to Locsin's earlier post justifying the Philippines' choices for the vacant positions in the International Court of Justice.



In a tweet, Locsin said the respective candidates of China, Japan, and Germany have "sterling" qualifications, with "their probity beyond question."



Locsin added the country’s "national interest is in the intelligence and integrity" of the world court.



"We voted for CHINA’s, JAPAN’s and GERMANY’s respective candidates for the International Court of Justice and all 3 won—along with Uganda," he said.

"Their qualifications are sterling, their probity beyond question; our national interest is in the intelligence & integrity of the world court,” he said.



Relations between China and the Philippines have improved under the Duterte administration despite unresolved disputes over the West Philippine Sea.

At the ASEAN Summit held virtually on Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte told the body to uphold the July 2016 arbitration ruling of a United Nations-backed tribunal that invalidated China's sweeping claims over the resource-rich waters.

