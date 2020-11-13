99 percent of mayors present during Ulysses onslaught: DILG

Rescue works continue into the night at Provident Village in Marikina after the village was inundated by torrential rains brought by typhoon Ulysses on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — About 99 percent of mayors were present to help their constituents cope with the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, which swamped Metro Manila and nearby provinces on Thursday, the interior department said Friday.

Out of 1,047 mayors in typhoon-battered areas, 1,038 were present to convene their disaster councils and open emergency operations centers, said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

The 9 who were absent had caught the novel coronavirus or were under quarantine, he said.

"Mas matindi nga ang paghahanda natin nito, kaysa sa Typhoon Rolly," Año told reporters, in reference to the super storm that hit Luzon just over a week earlier.

(Our preparation here is more intense than for Typhoon Rolly.)

"Overall, the LGUs have performed their task using what resources are available to them, despite the same being inadequate. But as always, our LGUs always carry out their mandate of saving lives and ensuring the safety of their constituents," he added.

Video courtesy of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson

Soldiers, fire and police officers, the coast guard and local authorities have rescued all those who needed help, including people trapped on their roofs because of floods, by around 3 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Around 107,000 people had to be rescued, added Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Ulysses left at least 14 dead and 3 missing, said Año.