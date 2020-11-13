80 percent of Pinoys expect COVID-19 vaccine next year: SWS

Eighty percent of adult Filipinos expect a vaccine against COVID-19 to be available in the next 12 months, a Social Weather Stations phone survey revealed.

The survey, conducted last September 17-20, 2020, showed that 27 percent of Filipinos said the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine will definitely happen while 53 percent said it will probably happen.

Seventeen percent of those surveyed said they do not expect a COVID-19 vaccine to be available in the next 12 months, while 5 percent said it will definitely not happen.

The survey also found that 80 percent expect the availability of medicine for the effective treatment of COVID-19 in the next 12 months while 17 percent do not expect it will happen (11% probably will not happen, 6% definitely will not happen).

A total of 1,249 adult Filipinos 18 years old and above participated in the National Mobile Phone Survey, which was conducted using a mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing.

The survey has a sampling error margin of ±3% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao.

The survey showed the percentage of those who expect the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next 12 months is highest in Metro Manila (82%), followed by Balance Luzon (79%), the Visayas (79%), and Mindanao (79%).

Large majorities in all areas also expect the availability of an effective treatment for COVID-19 in the next 12 months: the percentage of those with this opinion is highest in Metro Manila (85%), followed by the Visayas (82%), Mindanao (81%), and Balance Luzon (77%).

MORE FILIPINOS THAN AMERICANS EXPECT COVID-19 VACCINE

The SWS survey questions were patterned after the April 29-May 25, 2020 Pew Research Center survey in the United States.

The Pew Research Center survey found that 73% of Americans expect (16% definitely will happen, 57% probably will happen) that there will be a vaccine to prevent the COVID-19 in the next year, while 26% do not expect it (23% probably will not happen, 3% definitely will not happen).

The percentage of Americans (73%) who expect the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine next year is not as high as that of Filipinos (80%).

The same Pew Research Center survey also found that 83% of Americans expect that there will be medicine for the effective treatment of COVID-19 next year, while 16% do not expect it.