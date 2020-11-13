6 dead, 9 injured, more than 100,000 displaced in Calabarzon due to Typhoon Ulysses

Residents evacuate as floods hit Estrella Heights Subdivision in Rodriguez, Rizal brought by Typhoon Ulysses on November 12, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Civil defense officials on Friday recorded several casualties in Calabarzon (Region 4-A) due to Typhoon Ulysses, including 6 deaths and 9 injured residents, more than a day after the tropical cyclone hit the Philippines.

The Office of Civil Defense-Calabarzon said in a report that 2 persons are also missing.

More than 27,000 families, or over 104,000 residents, in 827 villages in Calabarzon were displaced by the typhoon. Of the total, around 25,000 families or 95,000 persons took temporary shelter, while the remaining affected residents fled to evacuation centers, the OCD said.

Flooding occurred in 19 local government units (LGUs) in Quezon province, 12 in Laguna, 3 in Batangas, 2 in Rizal, and 3 in Cavite.

Several landslides also took place in Calabarzon, including fissures in some parts of Batangas, where the Taal Volcano is located.

Several areas in the region reported power outage, a third of which happened in Quezon. Water supply interruption was also experienced in parts of Calabarzon.

The OCD said 135 houses in the region were damaged, while 6 were destroyed. Over P17 million worth of damage in agriculture was also reported in the region.

Due to the devastation in Calabarzon, officials placed the region under a state of calamity to use emergency funds to help residents.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year and the 8th for the past two months, forced tens of thousands of residents across the country to flee their homes, with some climbing onto rooftops due to severe flooding.

The typhoon slammed into areas still reeling from Rolly, this year's most powerful typhoon, which killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes in early November.