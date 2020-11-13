5 dead, 8 missing in Bicol from Typhoon Ulysses onslaught: OCD

MANILA — The number of people who died in the Bicol region due to Typhoon Ulysses remained at 5 while the number of residents missing rose to 8 on Friday afternoon, civil defense officials said.

The Office of Civil Defense-Region 5 (OCD-5) said in its 1 p.m. report that 4 of the fatalities occurred in Camarines Norte while one death was recorded in Camarines Sur.

The number of people still missing in the region rose to 8. All of the missing persons are from Camarines Norte, the OCD-5 said.

The number of injuries related to Ulysses' rampage in Bicol, meanwhile, climbed to 17, all of which were documented in Camarines Norte.

The number of Bicol residents who fled their homes due to Ulysses reached 78,394 or 21,002 families. Of the total, 59,206 are still in evacuation centers including 15,665 families.

Most parts of Bicol had their power and water supply cut off due to damage incurred by supply lines in the region.

Most national roads in the region are passable, except for some which were blocked by mudslide and landslide debris, the OCD said.

There have been 22 landslide incidents in 13 towns in Bicol, 4 of which have already been cleared, the office added.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the country this year and the 8th for the past two months, forced tens of thousands of residents across the country to flee their homes, with some scrambling onto rooftops to await rescue amid floods.

The typhoon slammed into areas still reeling from Rolly, this year's most powerful typhoon, which killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes in early November.

Ulysses left the country's area of responsibility on Friday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.