Senator wants thorough probe into how foreigners get PH government IDs

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A senator on Sunday called for a thorough probe into how some foreigners were able to get authentic, government-issued IDs, saying those behind the scheme must be found and held accountable.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission’s (PAOCC) earlier learned that a certain group provides authentic Philippine government IDs to foreigners working at Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

Among the documents were IDs from the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., said PAOCC Executive Director Gilbert Cruz.

Sen. Imee Marcos said the seeming magnitude of syndicate operations in the Philippines makes her nervous.

"Maganda ba marinig na ang Pilipinas ang playground ng lahat ng kriminal sa mundo? Ang sagwa naman pakinggan," said Marcos over Teleradyo Serbisyo.

(Is it nice to hear that the Philippines is a playground for all the criminals in the world? I think that sounds wrong.)

"Nakakakaba ito, kaya dapat talaga ay imbestigahan nang masinsinan," the president's sister added.

(This is worrying. That's why this should be investigated thoroughly.)

STRICT REGULATION FOR POGOS

Marcos said POGOs should be strictly regulated in the country.

Authorities, including the PAOCC, have been conducting raids on POGOs in recent weeks for operating without licenses and over alleged sex trafficking.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Tingnan natin kasi ang mga regulasyon. Hihigpitan daw, babaguhin, pero ang nakikita natin mismo, pareho pa rin, pareho pa rin ang mga pangalan, mga lisensya," she said.

(They say the regulations will be tightened, amended, but we're seeing that it's the same. The same people, same licenses.)

"Ano ang nagbago diyan? Baka nagbago lang ang inaabutan," she said.

(What's the change there? Maybe what changed is the people they are paying off.)

PhilHealth and BIR officials earlier said their offices would investigate the matter of unauthorized IDs.

The BIR, for its part, said the agency would have to check each of the IDs confiscated to see if they are authentic.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, meanwhile, said there could be a deeper issue behind a foreigner’s intention to get a Philippine ID.

"These IDs would (legitimize) their stay here in the Philippines. At ang isang matinding problema dito ay baka binibigyan natin ng identity pati mga fugitives sa ibang bansa,” Hontiveros said.

(And one big problem there is we might be giving fugitives legal identitties in our country.)

Hontiveros has in the past led hearings into scam centers that recruit Filipinos and force them into working to fool potential investors in a crypto scam.

She has also held hearings on alleged sex trafficking in POGOs and in scam centers in the Philippines employing foreign nationals.