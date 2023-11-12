Filipino Muslims attend the afternoon prayers at the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on April 2, 2022, as they prepare for the month-long Ramadan. The Bangsamoro mufti declared that the start of fasting for the holy month will begin on Sunday, April 3 based on the result of the lunar sighting. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Seven national and Bangsamoro Government Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) mechanisms have been formed, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) has said.

In a statement, the Peace Adviser's Office said the mechanisms were in full force as the Bangsamoro region's economy gained momentum. The IGRB last convened in July.

Some of the units under the IGRB includes the following:

- Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF)

- Intergovernmental Fiscal Policy Board (IFPB)

- Joint Body for the Zones of Joint Cooperation (JBZJC)

- Intergovernmental Infrastructure Development Board (IFPB)

- Intergovernmental Energy Board (IEB)

- Bangsamoro Sustainable Development Board (BSDB)

- Council of Leaders

The Council of Leaders was formed in August this year. Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, the IGRB co-chair in the government side, was recently adopted as a regular member of the council.

Pangandaman lauded the Bangsamoro government for the development, as the IGRB had to form the mechanisms, as provided under the Bangsamoro Law, before the end of 2023.

Mohagher Iqbal, co-chair of the IGRB, attributed the creation of the mechanisms to their dynamics as well as the sense of community between the national and their local governments.

“The foundation we stand on is the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), a by-product of the peace process and the legal translation of the Bangsamoro’s struggle for self-determination,” Iqbal said.

He also hoped the IGRB would be able to accomplish many things following the creation of the mechanisms.

“Slowly, we are strengthening the foundation – one that I hope will transcend the transition period – through our shared values of respect, among others, as well as our mutual commitment and efforts to resolve issues in a non-adversarial manner,” the official said.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Pangandaman also bared the financial aid underway for Bangsamoro.

Some P376 million has been signed between Philippines and Japan for the construction of road projects, emergency response, and disaster preparedness in the region.



“More importantly, this endeavor will further boost the implementation of long-term solutions to achieve our major objectives, including local economic development and lasting peace,” said the official.

Her agency will also rollout its Public Financial Management Competency Program there. This program aims to boost the knowledge of public financial management practitioners and executives in the region, she said.

Aside from these, she said the Department of Budget and Management have released the region's annual block grant for this year. This will help the region achieve "meaningful autonomy."

Based on next year's proposed budget, some P80.6 billion were allocated for financial assistance to the region, of which P70.5 billion is the annual block grant.

Block grants can be compared to the internal revenue allotment of localities. The peace adviser's office earlier said this would be sourced from national revenue collections.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News