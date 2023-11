MANILA — Veteran columnist and journalist Rina Jimenez-David has passed away, her daughter said Sunday.

Her daughter Miya David made the announcement, saying on Facebook that Rina “passed away this morning from an illness.”

Remembered as a women’s rights advocate, David wrote columns for the Philippine Daily Inquirer for nearly three decades.

She was also the author two books, “Nightmare Journeys: Filipina Sojourns Through the World of Trafficking” and “Woman at Large”.

She was 68.