BOC seizes P27.6-M contraband cigarettes off Davao

BOC-Davao handout

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has seized P27.6 million worth of cigarettes being smuggled into Davao City, the agency said.

In a statement, the customs bureau said they were able to intercept the vessel transporting contraband in the waters of Davao Gulf, leading to the confiscation of 717 master cases, or 85,850 reams of different cigarette brands.

A master case contains 50 cartons of cigarettes. A carton has 10 packs of 20 cigarettes each.

Cigarettes are often smuggled across the maritime boundary with Malaysia through what is sometimes called the Philippines' southern back door.

BOC-Davao and Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao on Nov. 6 inspected a motorbanca and found the smuggled cigarettes, "representing a grave violation of customs regulations and an evasion of substantial taxes."

BOC-Davao has already issued a warrant of seizure and detention on the confiscated cigarettes. These are currently in a warehouse.

The motorbanca, meanwhile, is already with the Enforcement and Security Service – Davao.

The agency said the operation with the aims to finally stop the illegal cigarette trade in the region.

In September, BOC-Davao said it was able to confiscate nearly P55-million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

