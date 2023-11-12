Baby dies in hostage taking incident in Nueva Ecija

A one-year-old was killed after being taken hostage inside his family's house in Zaragoza town, Nueva Ecija early Saturday.

Based on the report from Zaragoza police, the baby and another sibling were taken hostage by the suspect identified as Julius Cesar Ton, who barged into their house past 7 p.m. Friday.

Police immediately responded to the incident, but at 1 a.m. the suspect started shouting that he had stabbed the baby, prompting the police to assault Ton and free the hostages.



However, the baby was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. The suspect Ton was also fatally shot by policemen, while his other hostage was freed.



Police are still trying to piece together the motive behind the suspect’s actions.