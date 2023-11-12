PAGASA image.

MANILA - The northeast monsoon will continue to affect parts of Luzon and Visayas, bringing cloudy skies and light rains, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said Batanes and Babuyan Island will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will likewise have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the northeast monsoon.

The shear line, "where the cool and dry amihan meets the warm and moist easterlies", meanwhile will bring scattered moderate to heavy rains over the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas through Thursday, PAGASA said.

It will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Aurora and Quezon in the next 24 hours.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the shear line and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also said Metro Manila will be mostly overcast this week, with possible isolated light rains.

"Drier and cooler conditions may be experienced towards the weekend," it added.

POTENTIAL STORM

Meanwhile, a low pressure area was located 1,605 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

PAGASA said it may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday as a weak tropical cyclone and will be assigned the local name Kabayan.

Its trough or extension may start bringing rains over Bicol region, eastern Visayas and Caraga region as early as Thursday.

Heavier rains are expected in Bicol and eastern Visayas by weekend, PAGASA also said.

