1 arrested for telephone cable theft in Quezon City

Handout photo from La Loma Police Station Facebook page

MANILA — A man was arrested in Quezon City for allegedly stealing telephone cables in Barangay Sto. Domingo in Quezon City last Thursday afternoon.

According to Police Capt. Joefrey Divina, duty officer of the La Loma Police Station, police were tipped off by a concerned citizen.

“Agad pong nirespondehan ng ating mga patrollers,” he said.

Responding patrollers said they caught two men in the act of cutting the cable wire. Police arrested one man but the other suspect managed to escape.

Police confiscated 5 meters of copper cable worth around P10,000, a saw, and the tricycle that would have been used to transport the cable.

“Ginagawa po nila is sinusunog po yung cable wire, then binebenta po sa kalapit na junk shop po,” added Divina.

The suspect admitted he owned the tricycle but denied committing the crime, saying he did not know that the other suspect — his nephew — was going to load onto it.

"Pamangkin ko ‘yun. Hindi ko naman alam na nagnanakaw yun eh. Pumunta lang sa akin yun eh. Nadamay lang ako dito, hindi ko alam na nagnanakaw na pala siya roon.”

A case of theft in relation to Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act has been filed against the detained suspect while the police are still looking for his nephew.

