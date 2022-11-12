MANILA—Motorists passing through Pasig and Quezon City were advised by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday to take alternate routes this weekend as a portion of several stretches will be under construction.

The concrete reblocking and repairs by the Department of Public Works and Highways began at 11 p.m. on Nov. 11, Friday.

Among the roads affected are:

1. EDSA NB, Quezon City Boni Serrano flyover Service Rd. Boni Serrano to Main Ave. 1st lane from sidewalk, after P. Tuazon flyover to before EDSA/Aurora Blvd. tunnel 2nd lane from center island (fast lane), EDSA-Kamuning Bus Carousel Station Bus Carousel lane, after Aurora Blvd. to near New York St. 3rd lane from sidewalk (intermittent section)

2. Commonwealth Avenue Southbound Don Jose St., to Odigal St. (2nd and 3rd lane) inner lane

3. Cloverleaf EDSA NB to segment of NLEX NB outer lane

4. Along C-5 Service Road Brgy. Bagong Ilog near Monocrete Construction, along Lanuza cor. D. Julia Vargas near Valle Verde

5. C-5 Road, Pasig City Truck lane (KM 15 + 171 to KM 15 + 665)

6. Along EDSA SB (Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge), Quezon City

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. Monday, November 14.

In the mean time, motorists are advised to take alternate routes.