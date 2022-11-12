An overpass guardrail collapsed after it was hit by a trailer truck along A. Santos in Sucat, Parañaque on Saturday, November 12.

The impact was severe, causing the container van to decouple from the truck.

According to the truck driver, Carlos Saplad Jr., he was driving slowly and didn't expect the container van to hit the vertical clearance.

"Sumabit po 'yung container van sa overpass eh di ko po tancha yung tangakad ng container tska ng overpass," he said.

The Parañaque city government said the overpass will be shut to make sure the structure holds up.

"Sa kabilang side napakalaki po ng damage kung makikita po natin. 'Yung main structure niya 'yung girder 'yun po talaga ang naapektuhan," said Engr. Ruby Viñas of Parañaque LGU.

The overpass was built in the 1990s and costs about P10 million. Viñas cited the city's plan to rebuild the structure next year.

"Check po muna namin 'yung structural stability niya kung okay pa po siya and then kung hindi definitely sir for demolition na po siya kung di naman magiging safe sa lahat po," Viñas said.

The truck was taken to the impounding area, while the driver could face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property.

"Since government property po yung nasira ito pong footbridge may pananagutan po yung driver tska mismon yung may-ari ng container van," said Corporal Arnold Baraquel, Parañaque Traffic Investigator.

No one was killed or injured, but authorities are still waiting for the MMDA to remove the container van and the slab.

Due to this, the affected portion of A. Santos is impassable and traffic is being rerouted as of press time.