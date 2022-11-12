Man stabbed in quarrel in Pasay City

A man was brought to a hospital after he was stabbed by a 22-year-old suspect in Pasay City.

According to P/Col. Byron Tabernilla, a witness reported that the incident started when the victim and the suspect's brother got into a heated argument that resulted in a fight.

When both parties were brought to the Barangay Hall of Barangay 52 to settle their squabble, the suspect suddenly stabbed the victim twice in the back before running away.

The victim was then rushed to the Pasay General Hospital where he is still recuperating as of this writing.

Tabernilla said they still looking for the suspect who will be charged with frustrated murder.- Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News