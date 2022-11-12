Forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun on Saturday went to Eastern Funeral Services in Muntinlupa City to inspect more than a hundred unclaimed bodies of deceased inmates from the New Bilibid Prison.

In a media interview, Fortun said only 50 bodies are “suitable for examination,” while others are “mummified.”

There are still 166 human remains unclaimed at the funeral home.

“I saw about 50 remains na medyo maganda-ganda pa in terms of nandiyan ‘yung pinaka-recent na namatay and kahit papano mukhang suitable for examination. Only 50. Pinakita sa akin around 120 plus daw as described earlier, ‘mummified remains.’ Tuyot, tuyot na. And I doubt if we could still see someting there," Fortun said.

Seeing the condition of the remains, Fortun said there are still a lot to fix in the system for the dignity of the dead.

"Kawawa ‘yung patay. Come on, give them dignitiy in them. Maraming puwedeng pag-aralan dito. Kasi ang tanong ko, ba’t namamatay ang mga preso? Ang dami? Compared to other institutions, hindi maganda itong record na ito," Fortun said.

Fortun said the autopsy may start the next week and examining all the 50 bodies may take a month, probably at the Philippine General Hospital.

Based on the list from the Bureau of Corrections, most of the inmates died allegedly due to acute myocardial infarction or heart attack, pneumonia, and cardiorespiratory arrest or the sudden loss of breathing and heart function.

Others died due to alleged cardiovascular accident, while one inmate allegedly took his own life.

Fortun does not discount the possibility there could be foul play in some deaths.

"‘Pag ang tao, kinulong mo, hindi expected ‘yan na mamamatay siya sa preso, lalo pa ‘yung mga bata," she said.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier ordered for the autopsy of the piled up remains following the report that at least 2 to 3 people die almost every day at the New Bilibid Prison.

Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano said the agency may take legal actions based on the report of Fortun if it merits.

"Alarming siya na ganon ‘yung kalagayan. That’s why we’re here para gawan ng paraan ’yung ganong problema. And napag-usapan namin initially kung ano ‘yung puwedeng maging policy change," Clavano said.

The unclaimed cadavers at the Eastern Funeral Services were discovered after authorities investigated the death of Jun Villamor, an inmate who was identified as one of the middlemen in the murder of broadcaster Percival Mabasa, also know as Percy Lapid.