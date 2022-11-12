Fire hits residential area in Las Pinas

Flames engulfed a residential area in Las Pinas City, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) the fire hit Admiral Village in Barangay Talon Tres at around 4:05 p.m. The incident was raised to the second alarm nearly half an hour later at about 4:30 p.m.

By 5:02 p.m., BFP announced the was already under control.

As of writing, firefighters are still trying to put out the blaze.

Authorities are yet to determine the origin of the blaze as well as the damage it inflicted.

-- Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News