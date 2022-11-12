As face-to-face holiday gatherings are expected to return, the Department of Health is urging the public to get COVID-19 vaccine and boosters for additional layer of protection and minimize virus spread.

In a press conference, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said everyone should have an informed decision of when they’ll take off masks.

"Alam ho sana natin lahat kung ano ang risk level natin kung kailan tayo magtatanggal ng mask at kung kailan sa tingin natin tayo ay dapat o hindi dapat naka-mask," said Vergeire.

"Wala po tayo restrictions as to age or capacity kaya tayo ay nagpapaalala na tayo na mismo sa ating sarili magkaroon ng informed decision kung kailan tayo pupunta sa pagtitipon na maraming tao," she furthered.

As of November 9, a total of 73.6 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 20.7 million fully-vaccinated individuals have been boosted.

Last October 28, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 07, which allows optional wearing of face masks in enclosed spaces.

But wearing of face masks is still recommended for the elderly, pregnant women, persons with comorbidities, immunocompromised individuals, unvaccinated people, and individuals with Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, a US study shows that repeat COVID infections increase risk of health problems.

The researchers analyzed the anonymous medical records of 5.8 million people in the US Department of Veterans Affairs' national healthcare database.

When the researchers compared the health outcomes of the different groups, they found that "people who got reinfected have an increased risk of all sorts of adverse health problems," Ziyad Al-Aly, an epidemiologist at Washington University in St Louis and the study's senior author, said in a report by Agence France-Presse.

Heart and lung problems were more than three times more common for individuals who had been reinfected.

Reinfection also contributes to brain conditions, kidney disease and diabetes, the study said.