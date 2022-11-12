2 persons killed as fire hits residential area in Las Pinas

(UPDATED) Two individuals - a civilian with disability and a fire volunteer - were killed in the a that hit a residential area in Las Pinas City, Saturday afternoon.

Las Pinas Fire Marshall Major Cristina Solero identified the fatalities as an 18 year girl and a retired BFP Las Pinas firefighter who was also a member of the barangay brigade.

“Ang retired personnel po namin cause of death is cardiac arrest nag collapse pagdating pa lang sa fire scene,” Solero said in a text message.

Meanwhile, Las Pinas F. INSP. Maria Luisa Sancha Andrade reported there were 3 other individuals injured in the blaze.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) fire hit the Mosqueda compound in Admiral Village in Barangay Talon Tres at around 4:05 p.m. The incident was raised to the second alarm nearly half an hour later at about 4:30 p.m.

BFP said the blaze was extinguished by firefighters by 6:06 p.m.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and are yet to determine the origin of the flames as well as the damage it inflicted. -- Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News