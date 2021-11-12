Church goers wear face masks and face shields at the Our Lady of Remedies Parish, Malate, Manila on Nov. 8, 2021. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced on Monday that face shields were no longer required in the capital city except for medical facilities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The final decision on whether or not the mandatory use of face shields will be lifted rests on President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang said on Friday.

While the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has made a decision on the issue, "Ito ay (this is) for approval and possibly for announcement by the President himself," said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

Roque's taped announcement did not mention when Duterte would decide.

Mayors in at least 3 areas, namely Manila, Davao City, and Iloilo City, earlier lifted the face shield requirement, even without the task force's decision, prompting questions on whether the move was valid.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has been quoted as saying that mayors need not wait for the IATF decision before junking the face shield rule.

But Roque said on Tuesday, "Hindi po pupuwede kasing nagkakaniya-kaniya sa panahon ng pandemya."

"Siguro po kung hindi batas ang pinag-uusapan, respeto na lang po sa ating Presidente dahil lahat naman po ng desisyon ng IATF ay desisyon ng Presidente," he said in a press briefing.

(We cannot go our own ways during a pandemic. Perhaps if we are not talking about the law, just show respect to our President because all decisions of the IATF are the decisions of the IATF.)

"Paano ngayon susunod ang mga mamamayan kung mga mayor mismo ay hindi sumusunod?" added the official.

(How can citizens obey if mayors do not?)

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday said the national government "can go to court and ask for declaratory relief" if it wanted to force the local government to require the plastic coverings again.