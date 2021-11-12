Residents of Brgy. Sucat, Muntinlupa line up for inoculation against COVID-19 at the barangay’s covered court last May 28. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Muntinlupa City is dropping a policy requiring the use of face shields in its establishments, the local government unit announced in a memorandum, Friday.

READ: Muntinlupa City Ordinance No. 2021-290 (An Ordinance Lifting the Mandatory Use of Face Shields in the City of Muntinlupa during the COVID-19 pandemic) pic.twitter.com/dBDVNbqRhP — OFFICIAL MUNTINLUPA (@OFFICIALMUNTI) November 12, 2021

The LGU thought it was high time to scrap the policy, citing high percentage of vaccinated individuals and decreasing COVID-19 cases.

"Due to the high percentage of vaccinated individuals and the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases, the Sanggunang Panglungsod deems it necessary to allow the non-use of face shield in public and private establishments with certain exemptions," the memorandum, approved by Mayor Jaime Fresnedi, read.

However, using face shields are still required in medical facilities such as hospitals.

Muntinlupa is the second city in the metro to scrap the policy after capital Manila on Monday.

The Manila LGU and other LGUs outside Metro Manila earlier scrapped the policy.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said it was okay to scrap the mandatory face shield policy through executive orders.

The decision to scrap the policy nation wide is still up for President Rodrigo Duterte's approval, Malacanang said this Friday.