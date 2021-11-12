AUSTRALIA – Pinarangalan ang Filipino community leaders mula sa iba’t ibang community groups sa Western Australia (WA) sa Leadership and Awards Night and Dinner dance noong October 23, 2021 sa pangunguna ng FCCWA o Filipino Community Council of Western Australia na ginanap sa The Rise, Bayswater WA in partnership with iWantTFC and The Filipino Channel.

Ilan sa mga kinilala ang malaking kontribusyon sa Filipino community sa Australia ang mga sumusunod:

LEGACY AWARDS:

Dante Maribbay at Ofilia Leadbeater

DISTINGUISHED AWARDS:

Honorary Philippine Consul to Western Australia Atty. Virma Symons

Nestor Jongko (Order of the Knights of Rizal Commander)

Lorry Mckinzie (President of Multicultural Community Arts Festival of Western Australia Inc.)

Cielo Franklin (President of Kababaihang Maka-Rizal)

Honorary Consul of the Philippines to Western Australia Atty. Virma Symons (extreme left) | FCCWA President Angelita Jongko (middle) | Dante Maribbay, recipient of Legacy award, also FCCWA adviser (extreme right)

Kasama sa mga pinarangalan ang mga volunteer at sponsor na laging tumutulong sa Filipino community sa Perth, Australia.

Ofilia Leadbeater recipient of Legacy award, also FCCWA Treasurer 1 (extreme right)

Sa panayam ng TFC News kay FCCWA Secretary Cielo Franklin, ibinahagi niya ang ilang layunin ng nasabing organisasyon. Ang FCCWA ang nagsisilbing gatekeeper ng mga impormasyon at nagsasagawa ng konsultasyon sa Philippine and Australian governments bilang kinatawan para sa mga karapatan at karampatang serbisyo para sa mga Pilipino sa Australia. Hindi lamang sila nagsusulong ng iba’t ibang proyekto bilang tugon sa iba’t ibang pangangailangan ng Filipino community members kundi, pinananatili rin ng FCWWA ang kultura at wikang Filipino at pinahahalagahan at kinikilala at kontribusyon ng mga Pilipino sa Australia.

Ayon pa kay Franklin, mahalagang mahalagang bigyan ng parangal ang mga volunteer dahil sila ang nagpapatakbo ng komunidad. At walang proyekto, pagtitipon, kasiyahan at kahit ano pa mang kaganapan para sa ating mga kababayan kung wala ang pagsisikap at boluntaryong serbisyo ng mga Pilipino:

“Mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng FCCWA dahil kung may Pilipinong nangangailangan, maaari silang humingi ng tulong sa grupo. Bawat taon, may pagtitipong inoorganisa para sa kasiyahan ng lahat. Tinutulungan din ng FCCWA ang ibang asosasyon sa abot ng kanilang magagawa.”

(From left to right) Cielo Franklin, FCCWA Secretary | Nestor Jongko, FCCWA Adviser | City of Swan Councillor Rod Henderson | FCCWA President Angelita Jongko | Veronica Pantos, FCCWA Vice President Internal | Lory Mckinzie, FCCWA Vice President External | Mariel Estanislao, FCCWA Treasurer 2 | Elizabeth Riley, FCCWA Vice President Youth | Cherry Daniel, FCCWA PRO 1

Ayon naman sa Legacy Awardee na si Dante Maribbay, hindi madaling magsilbi sa Filipino community. Aminado siyang hindi maiiwasan ang mga pagpuna mula sa kapwa Pilipino. Pero patuloy ang kanilang pagseserbisyo sa kabila ng mga hamon.

“My challenges were how you convince people to volunteer, come to your event as there are many competition of events. How this event will be funded, and questions of predictions of income against expenses .The reality is: there were jealousies from one organization to the other to the point that they put down the image of the organization you belong. Hitting below the belt is very common,” sabi ni Maribbay.

Dagdag pa ni Maribbay na kapag may kumukuwestiyon sa mga proyektong kanilang isinusulong para sa mga kababayan na mahalaga ang paghahanda at sinseridad para patunayan ang mga benepisyong isinusulong ng nasabing mga proyekto:

“…show your sincerity, enthusiasm to them. Be a catalyst. Show some evidence of your project and thank them for their support in that way you can get them again and again. If there are negative comments, accept them as part of your improvement, and don't be defensive. But once you are successful in one project or activity you will receive a lot of positive comments and praises. Always give plenty of preparation. Consult your Board and have an open line of communication.

Conduct your research of your resources. I.e. ‘Are grants available? Whom will you tap as sponsors? What is your target amount or ceiling to reach?’ Then be prepared to show what you can offer. I.e. give complimentary tickets to attend your function, tell them your donation since it is an advertisement that can be claimed as a tax deduction, display their business banner, or give a chance for a short presentation of their business. Just be creative and energetic.”

Payo pa ni Maribbay sa mga kababayang gustong mag-volunteer work para mga Pilipino sa Australia:

“…Volunteer without asking for any compensation. If there are funds allocated for your petrol or internet then you are lucky. If not, just donate both your services and your resources. Sometimes you involve your partner and your family. It is a sacrifice, but the price of what you have sacrificed is more than a million gestures. God will always guide you as long as you have a clean heart and willingness to volunteer.”

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.