San Juan residents are inoculated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City on November 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday warned against receiving booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the government's approval as this is "violating national protocols."

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in an online forum reiterated that no vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) as boosters and third doses.

A vaccine booster is given after an individual has completed the first series of COVID-19 vaccination and their immunity has lowered, the DOH earlier said. A 3rd shot, meanwhile, is given when an individual cannot mount an "appropriate immunoresponse."

Without an EUA, Vergeire said, government is free from liability should an individual experience adverse reactions from receiving these.

“We have been hearing a lot of reports ng nagpapa-booster doses ang ating kababayan. 'Pag nagkaroon ng aberya o untoward reactions to these booster doses, government can’t be held accountable,” she explained.

(We've been hearing a lot of reports of those who already had booster doses. If you get untoward reactions, the government can't be held accountable)

"The ones accountable will be the ones who gave you those vaccines and who have sourced these vaccines."

This also came amid reports that some individuals working in the private sector already received a booster jab, according to an infectious disease expert.

But the health official said it is best for the public to wait for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue an EUA to vaccine makers.

“Hindi ito para i-restrict kayo, hindi para i-control ang paglabas ng mga bakuna sa ganitong gawain, ngunit para masiguro na ito’y magiging ligtas at effective para sa ating mga kababayan," said Vergeire.

(This is not to restrict you or control the vaccines. This is to ensure your safety.)

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Sputnik have applied for amendments in their emergency use authorization, according to drug regulator chief Eric Domingo.

Vergeire emphasized that the FDA, along with the vaccine expert panel, is in the process of completing evidence for their evaluation.

Authorities are also waiting for recommendations from the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization which, according to Vergeire, is “the last piece of evidence we need” to be able to provide appropriate recommendations.

The EUA, however, may be released prior to the issuance of SAGE recommendations provided the FDA and vaccine expert panel have completed their evaluation of documents and pieces of evidence.

“The EUA is already being evaluated by our VEP and FDA and base sa aming updates coming from them, mukhang kumpleto naman 'yung naging ebidensiya na ginamit dahil nakapagsumite rin ang mga iba ibang manufacturers ng kani-kanilang mga trials base sa kanilang documentary requirements na hiningi," she said.

(Based on their updates, their evidence is complete and they have already submitted documents. Some manufacturers have also submitted their trials based on the documentary requirements needed.)

“The EUA, base sa ebidensiya ngayon, maaring lumabas 'yan, mauuna at maaring maipatupad at ang SAGE recommendations will be a consideration later on kung ito ay lumabas na,” Vergeire added.

(The EUA could be released and the SAGE's recommendations could be considered once out.)

Nearly 31 million of the Philippines' 109-million population have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus so far.

Government eyes starting administering booster doses by Nov. 15, weeks after it expanded the COVID-19 vaccination drive to teens aged 12 to 17.

Independent research group OCTA credited the decline of COVID-19 cases nationwide to the relatively high vaccination coverage in populous areas, such as Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

Data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group as of Nov. 2, meanwhile, showed that some regions outside Metro Manila are lagging in terms of inoculation.

The country has so far posted less than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections in the past 11 days.

