Diplomatic ties ng Pilipinas at Netherlands, muling pinagtibay

THE HAGUE – Ngayong taon ipinagdiriwang ng Pilipinas at The Netherlands ang kanilang ika-70 taong anibersaryo ng diplomatic relations ng dalawang bansa.

Sa two-day webinar na dinaluhan ni DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. nitong November 9 -10, 2021, tinalakay ng mga kinatawan ng dalawang bansa kung saang aspeta sila magtutulungan at paano pa palalakasin ang kasalukuyang relasyon.

Si DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. (kaliwa) at Secretary General Paul Huijts ng Ministry of Foreign Affairs ng The Netherlands (kanan) sa isang webinar para sa ika-70 taong anibersaryo ng diplomatic relations ng Pilipinas at The Netherlands. (The Hague PE photos)

“The Philippines is committed to re-energizing its relationship with The Netherlands, with emphasis on economic cooperation, and a special focus on the agri-food, water and infrastructure; the circular economy; and maritime and healthcare sectors,” pahayag ni Locsin.

Dagdag pa niya,“The Netherlands’ renewed foreign policy interest in the Indo-Pacific region is a positive development, particularly its commitment to sustainable trade and investment relations, to reducing one-sided strategic dependencies, to establish more reliable value chains in the Indo-Pacific region and to provide active support for EU negotiations on free trade agreements with Indo-Pacific countries, we are hopeful that this will further expand business-to-business engagements between the private sectors of our countries.”

Ang Pilipinas ang kasalukuyang coordinator ng ASEAN-EU hanggang 2025, isang malaking pagkakataon para maitaguyod ang bilateral initiatives ng dalawang bansa. Sa kanyang talumpati, pinuri ni Secretary General Paul Huijts ng Ministry of Foreign Affairs ng The Netherlands, ang mga nasimulan na ng dalawang bansa.

Saad niya, “the strength of our countries’ economic ties are shown by the fact that the Netherlands is the second biggest EU trading partner of the Philippines and the biggest EU investor in the Philippines, and more recently, sustainability has become a key element for our bilateral cooperation.”

Ibinida ni Huijts ang Manila Bay Sustainable Development Masterplan na resulta ng pagtutulugan ng of Dutch at Filipino experts para sa sustainability at water management. Binanggit din ni Secretary General Huijts ang kontribusyon ng may 150 Dutch companies na nagnenegosyo sa Pilipinas.

Kasabay daw nito ang pagtanggap nila ng Overseas Filipino workers, kasama na rito ang 22,000 Filipino seafarers na naglalayag sa ilalim ng Dutch flagged vessels para makatulong sa paggulong ng pandaigdigang ekonomiya. Strategic partner din daw ang Pilipinas sa Indo-Pacific strategy ng The Netherlands. At dahil sila’y seafaring nation, interesado rin sila sa freedom of passage issue at iba pang mga kinakaharap na issue sa rehiyon.

Sa temang “Philippines-Netherlands Connections @ 70: Reconstructing History and Forging Ahead,” ang unang araw ng two-day webinar ay may attendees mula sa dalawang bansa, mula government officials, business personalities, community members, at maging mga estudyante.

“The Netherlands and the EU are aware that the geopolitical and geo-economic balance of power in the world is shifting,” sabi ni Ambassador Karin Mossenlechner, Director for Asia and Pacific in the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Si Philippine Ambassador to The Netherlands J. Eduardo Malaya (kaliwa) at Netherlands Ambassador to the Philippines Saskia De Lang (kanan) kasama ang mga dumalo sa webinar. (The Hague PE photos)

Nagbigay din ng talumpati sina Philippine Ambassador to The Netherlands J. Eduardo Malaya, Ambassador ng The Netherlands sa Pilipinas Saskia de Lang, Pangulo ng Ateneo de Manila University Rev. Fr. Roberto Yap, S.J., at Philippine Foreign Service Institute Director-General Jose A. Cariño.

“Both the Philippines and the Netherlands are maritime countries, and perhaps we can learn from the Dutch, most of whose land has been reclaimed from the sea. This knowledge is crucial in these times of rising sea levels and climate change,” pahayag ni Ambassador Malaya.

“The future of The Netherlands and the Philippines is all about hope -- as we are celebrating the 70 years of diplomatic relations, we are celebrating our joint future and we are renewing our bilateral vows”, pahayag ni Ambassador De Lang.

Ang Philippine Embassy sa The Hague ang tumayong host ng webinar sa pakikipagtulungan ng Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands-Manila, Ateneo de Manila University at ng Philippine Foreign Service Institute.

