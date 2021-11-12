Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos during the change of command ceremony in Camp Crame on Friday. Screegrab

MANILA— Police Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Friday formally became the 27th chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), ahead of the national elections in 2022 and as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered.

Carlos succeeded retired Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, who served as the country's police chief for 6 months.

Carlos is a member of Philippine Military Academy Maringal Class of 1988, and will serve until his retirement on May 8, 2022, a day before the national elections.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año was present in witnessing the change of command ceremony in Camp Crame.

In his inaugural speech, Carlos vowed a more aggressive anti-insurgency campaign, a renewed commitment to the war on illegal drugs, and a push to maintain the physical fitness of policemen.

He also vowed a free and safe elections next year, and to continue programs that the PNP is implementing against crimes and illegal drugs amid looser lockdown restrictions.

"Sisiguruhin natin na hindi masasayang ang boto ng ating mga kababayan at magtatagumpay ang ating halalan na walang bahid ng karahasan at katiwalian," he said.

(We will make sure that the votes of our fellow Filipinos will not be wasted and would be upheld in the coming elections. Next year's elections would be without violence and corruption.)

"I lead the PNP in the orderly and peaceful exercise of our people's right to vote... The fight against insurgency, terrorism, and the dismantling of private armed groups will receive a new shot in the arm as we prepare for the national elections," he added.

Carlos had served as the PNP's top 4 man as the Chief of Directorial Staff.

He is a former spokesman of the PNP and had served as head of its Aviation Security Group. He later served as Director for Integrated Police Operations in Visayas.

WATCH