Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force are seen during a pro-government rally to denounce what the organisers say is the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Western countries' interference in internal affairs of the country, at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 7, 2021. Tiksa Negeri, Reuters/File Photo

MANILA — Filipinos in Ethiopia have been advised to prepare to leave, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday, as conflict there continued to intensify.

In an advisory, the DFA said it has raised Alert Level 4 in Ethiopia "due to the continued and intensifying conflict in the country."

Under Alert Level 4, the Philippine government will undertake mandatory evacuation procedures.

"The DFA is advising all Filipinos not to travel to Ethiopia at this time due to ongoing conflict in Tigray and other neighboring regions. Filipinos who are in the country where Alert Level 4 is in effect are advised to restrict non- essential movements, avoid public places, and immediately prepare for evacuation," it said.

Filipinos in Ethiopia who could need assistance may contact the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt through telephone numbers (+202) 252-13062 or through its Facebook Page.

They can also reach the Philippine Honorary Consul in Addis Ababa through email at hc.philippines.aa@gmail.com or by calling (+251) 118 648 752.

The Ethiopian government is currently in conflict with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The two sides have been fighting for almost a year in a conflict that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than two million amid a power struggle between the TPLF, which controls the northern region, and the central government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.

The TPLF dominated the Horn of Africa country's ruling party for decades before Abiy, who is not a Tigrayan, took office in 2018. — With a report from Reuters

