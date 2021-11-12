People take selfies with Christmas decorations as Resorts World Manila opens their Grand Fiesta Manila at the Newport Mall in Pasay City on Nov. 11, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The COVID-19 alert system first tested in Metro Manila will cover all regions in the country before the end of November, Malacañang said on Friday.

The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response approved the following schedule for the implementation of alert levels in various regions, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Phase 2: Regions 1, 8, and 12 beginning Nov. 12

Phase 3: Regions 2, 5, 9 beginning Nov. 17

Phase 4: Cordillera Administrative Region, Region 4-B, Region 13, Bangsamoro beginning Nov. 22

A separate executive order by President Rodrigo Duterte stated that areas where the alert level is already in effect would be part of Phase 1. These include Metro Manila and Regions 3, 4-A, 6, 7, 10, and 11.

Areas not yet covered by the alerts will continue using the community quarantine system, the President said.

The IATF approved the de-escalation of restrictions in Mountain Province to General Community Quarantine from Nov. 16 to 30, 2021, Roque said in a statement.

Government began the pilot rollout of the 5-level COVID-19 alert system and accompanying granular lockdowns in mid-September, before expanding it to several other areas in a bid to spur business activity.

“The nationwide shift to the Alert Level System would allow for the reinvigoration of the economy through the opening of more sectors," President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday.

To have an accurate assessment in placing areas under Alert Level 1, the IATF directed the National Task Force Against COVID-19 National Vaccines Operations Center and the Department of Information and Communications Technology "to facilitate the provision of daily vaccination data, such as relevant data on target population and vaccination coverage per priority group," said Roque.

In addition, a technical group "shall finalize the list of 3Cs establishments to be included in the Safety Seal metric for Alert Level 1 de-escalation," he said in a statement.

Government earlier said 3Cs refer to spaces that are closed, crowded, and promote close contact.

"LGUs are further directed to conduct an inventory on the total number of 3Cs establishments and number of 3Cs establishments with Safety Seal," Roque said.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 2,811,248 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Thursday, of which 28,660 or 1 percent are active.

