Then AFP Maj. Gen. Andres Centino attends a meeting with the Special Committee on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations on Feb. 18, 2020. Handout, Philippine Mission to the United Nations New York/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Army chief Lt. Gen. Andres Centino as the new head of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Malacañang said on Friday.

Duterte "approved and signed the designation" of Centino as AFP Chief of Staff effective Nov. 12, 2021, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Centino replaces outgoing chief of staff Jose Faustino Jr., who ends his 4-month stint after the reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Centino is a former AFP deputy chief of staff for operations and infantry division commander in Northern Mindanao.

He will be the 11th AFP chief under Duterte.

"We are confident that Gen. Centino will continue the initiatives of his predecessors to bring lasting peace and development in the country while securing the State and upgrading our defense capability," Roque said in a statement.

"We wish the success of Gen. Centino in his new role as AFP Chief," he continued.

Both Faustino and Centino are members of the Philippine Military Academy “Maringal” Class of 1988.

AFP spokesman, Col. Ramon Zagala said Centino's appointment "will prompt an upward movement in the AFP leadership that will further inspire our soldiers to surpass challenges with excellence and continue our campaign towards genuine transformation."

"He has immense knowledge and experience in leading our troops on the ground and in supporting peaceful efforts to protect our people against various threats," he added.



- With reports from Jamaine Punzalan and Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News