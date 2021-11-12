908 pass November 2021 midwife board exam

MANILA - A total of 908 out of 1,774 examinees passed the November 2021 midwife licensure examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said Friday.

Yesa Garganera from the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital School of Midwifery topped the examination with a rating of 89.80 percent. She was followed by Veronica Dumaran of the Bohol Island State University - Calape, who had a score of 89.45 percent.

The following individuals made it to the top 10 in the examination, PRC said.

St. Alexius College emerged as the top performing school in the examination with a 92.54 percent passing rate. A total of 62 out of 67 graduates passed the exam in their college.

Iloilo Doctors' College, meanwhile, was the second-top performing school with 82 students making the cut out of 93. The school has an 88.17 percent passing rate.

No other educational institution made it to the list.

A school can be considered a top performer in the test if it has 50 or more examinees and got a passing rate of at least 85 percent, according to the PRC.

The midwife board exam was conducted in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, San Fernando, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

Registration for the professional identification card will be done from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, the commission said.

The date for the oath taking ceremony will be announced later in the day.