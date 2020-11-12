Typhoon Ulysses triggers floods in 10 Bulacan towns

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Typhoon Ulysses triggered floods in Bulacan, inundating at least 10 towns and displacing scores of families, its governor said Thursday.

Rescue efforts were ongoing as some residents remained trapped in their houses due to floodwaters, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando told ANC.

The flood-hit towns are San Miguel, Balagtas, Marilao, Bocaue, Obando, Angat, Norzagaray, Pandi, Santa Maria and Bulakan.

Fernando said the typhoon-induced floods were aggravated by the release of water from nearby reservoirs, Angat and Ipo dams.

“Ang tendency, talagang tataas ang tubig sa ibang munisipyo na magiging apektado sa pagpapakawala ng tubig,” he said.

(The tendency is the water will rise in some municipalities that will be affected by the spilling operations.)

Before the onslaught of Ulysses, the provincial government have evacuated over 300 families or 700 individuals to safer ground.

PAGASA earlier said flooding may occur in low-lying areas near major dams in Luzon as water level was expected to rise due to the typhoon.

The dams in Bulacan – Angat Dam and Ipo Dam – have reached their capacities, leading to spillage of water.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the typhoon has already crossed the landmass of Luzon and is already in the West Philippine Sea.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Friday morning.